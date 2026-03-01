Iran reports US-Israeli attacks on areas near hospitals in Tehran

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

The Iranian Red Crescent reported US and Israeli attacks on areas close to medical and humanitarian facilities in the capital Tehran on Sunday.

The organization said the attacks struck areas near the Red Crescent Building, Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital, Behzisti facilities, and Motahari Hospital in the capital.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

The US and Iran launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.