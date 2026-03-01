4 injured in attack on oil tanker near Oman’s coast

Four people were injured in an attack on a Palau-flagged oil tanker north of Khasab Port in Oman, the country's Maritime Security Center said Sunday.

In a statement, the center said SKYLIGHT tanker was targeted five nautical miles north of the port in the Musandam Governorate.

"All 20 crew members, including 15 Indian nationals and 5 Iranian nationals, were evacuated," it added.

According to the statement, four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred to receive medical attention.

It, however, did not specify who was behind the attack on the oil tanker.

The US and Iran launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.