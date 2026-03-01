US Embassy in Oman urges Americans to shelter amid war with Iran

The US Embassy in Oman urged its personnel and American nationals in the Gulf country on Sunday to shelter amid a widening military conflict with Iran.

"Due to ongoing activity outside of Muscat, the US Embassy in Oman has instructed staff to shelter-in-place (i.e., take cover)," the embassy said in a statement.

"We recommend all Americans in Oman do the same until further notice."

The move followed drone strikes hit several Gulf countries, including Oman, in the wake of a US and Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday and retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

Oman has served as a mediator in indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.