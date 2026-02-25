Vice President Vance says US will ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapon

US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, emphasizing that diplomacy remains the Trump administration's preferred path but warned that other options remain on the table.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News, Vance said President Donald Trump has been as "crystal clear as he could be, Iran can't have a nuclear weapon."

"That would be the ultimate military objective, if that's the route that he chose. That is, of course, what we're trying to accomplish, as the president said, through the preferred route of diplomacy, but it's very simple, we have to get to a position where Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, cannot threaten the world with nuclear terrorism," Vance added.

Vance argued that most Americans agree Iran should not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons capability, calling it a matter of national and global security.

He added that while negotiations are ongoing, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to use alternative measures if necessary.

Trump is "going to try to accomplish it diplomatically," Vance said, adding the president has "a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn't happen."

Delegations from Iran and the US are set to hold a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations under Omani mediation in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

Vance said he hopes the Iranians "seriously" take the negotiations.

When asked whether that could mean seeking the removal of Iran's supreme leader, Vance declined to speculate, saying Trump would ultimately determine the appropriate course of action to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

"We're having another round of diplomatic talks to the Iranians, trying to reach a reasonable settlement, but a reasonable settlement towards what end? Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," Vance said.

The US is "hopeful" that both countries are able to come to a "good resolution without the military," he added.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that Iran is developing long-range missiles that can reach the US. But, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that the country's missiles are "defensive in nature," rejecting Trump's claim.



