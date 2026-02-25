US DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER ESCORTED FROM HOUSE CHAMBER DURING TRUMPS ADDRESS

US Congressman Al Green was escorted out of the House of Representatives chamber Tuesday at the outset of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after raising a protest sign.

As Trump stepped into the chamber, Green, a Texas Democrat, held up a white sign saying "Black people aren't apes."

It was a reference to a video shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that included imagery portraying former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The White House later removed the video, and Trump said it had been posted by a staff member.

Green was removed from the session amid chants of "USA."

Speaking to the media following his removal from the address, Green said Trump saw the sign and "got the message."

"Tonight, I wanted him to have a person confront him and let him know that Black people aren't apes, (and) that Black people are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior," he said.

He stressed that a stand against "this level of invidious discrimination" must be taken.

"I hope that others will let him have a similar message, so that he would discontinue this behavior," he added.