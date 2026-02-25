Trump says his 'preference' is to solve Iran nuclear issue through diplomacy

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while he prefers a diplomatic solution with Iran, he will not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

Speaking during his 2026 State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, Trump underscored that negotiations are ongoing.

"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.'"

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen," he said.

Trump claimed that Iran is developing long-range missiles that can reach the US.

"They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," he added.

Delegations from Iran and the US are set to hold a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations under Omani mediation in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a closed-door briefing to senior US lawmakers on Iran as Trump mulled strikes against the country.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that Tehran will resume talks with the US in Geneva "with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time."