Mexico approves bill cutting workweek to 40 hours by 2030

Mexico's Congress approved a bill to gradually reduce the workweek ⁠from 48 to ⁠40 hours, despite significant resistance from unions who complained that the reform does not ⁠do enough for workers.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the general outline of the bill late on Tuesday, with the support of 469 lawmakers; none voted against.

The reform won general approval earlier ⁠this ⁠month in the Senate, where the ruling Morena party holds a strong majority.

Opposition lawmakers had expressed concerns about the bill, but after a session that lasted more than ⁠10 hours, they joined Morena and endorsed the reform to gradually reduce the workweek.

After years of back-and-forth between lawmakers and private businesses, President Claudia Sheinbaum finally ⁠introduced ‌the proposal ‌in December; it aims ⁠to gradually ‌implement a 40-hour workweek by reducing the workweek by ⁠two hours per ⁠year until 2030, benefiting some 13.4 ⁠million workers.





















