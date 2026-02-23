Türkiye’s embassy in Mexico urges citizens to remain vigilant after security operation

Türkiye's Embassy in Mexico has urged Turkish citizens to exercise caution following a federal security operation and subsequent unrest in several Mexican states.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the embassy said it is closely monitoring developments that occurred Sunday in the states of Jalisco, Michoacan, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, and Zacatecas.

The embassy advised Turkish nationals to remain vigilant, take maximum precautions for their safety and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

It said the embassy can be reached through its emergency hotline at +52 557 917 7785.

Mexican federal security forces on Sunday carried out a military operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Reports said cartel leader El Mencho was killed during the clash.

Following the operation, numerous road blockades and incidents of vehicle and business arson were reported in Jalisco and other states, described as possible retaliation by the criminal organization.

The Jalisco state government urged residents to remain at home, suspended public transportation and activated a "red alert" amid threats to public safety.

Violence has escalated across several states in Mexico in recent days.