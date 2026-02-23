Trump calls on Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice

US President Donald Trump has urged the streaming platform Netflix to dismiss its board member Susan Rice urgently or "pay the consequences."

Trump's remarks came on Sunday after comments Rice made on the Stay Tuned with Preet podcast on Thursday, hosted by former US Attorney Preet Bharara.

During the interview, Rice warned that some companies, which she claimed to have yielded to Republican pressure, should not anticipate leniency from Democrats if they regain power.

"This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interest," Rice said.

On his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said: "Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter."