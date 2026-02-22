Trump says US hospital ship will be sent to Greenland

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US will send a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical services.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that, working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, whom he appointed special representative for Greenland, the US will dispatch a hospital ship to the island.

"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there," says US president. "It's on the way!!!"

Landry responded on US social media company X, thanking Trump and saying he was proud to work with him on the issue. "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!" he wrote.

In recent months, Trump has renewed his interest in US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns about Russia and China. He threatened sanctions against European countries that opposed the move.

Trump later withdrew the threats after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland saying they had established a framework for a potential agreement involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region, followed by talks between the US, Denmark, and Greenland.

He also said further discussions would be held on the US' Golden Dome missile defense system in relation to Greenland.





