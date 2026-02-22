Iranian president says committed to peace, country ready for 'any possible scenario'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country is committed to peace and stability but is also prepared for any possible scenario.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. We continue to closely monitor the steps taken by the US and have made all necessary preparations for every possible scenario," Pezeshkian wrote on his account at US social media company X.

He said that concrete proposals were mutually shared during the latest negotiations and that encouraging signals had been received.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS that nuclear negotiations with the US delegation could take place in Geneva on Thursday and described it as "a good chance" for a diplomatic solution.