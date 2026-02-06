Newly released documents in the US are shedding fresh light on the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing previously undisclosed communications with prominent figures and reigniting debate over his network and relationships.

The files, made public by the US Justice Department under a law passed last year, include millions of pages of emails and correspondence that have drawn intense scrutiny online and prompted renewed controversy.

Epstein, accused of running a sex trafficking network involving underage girls, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

He had faced charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls, some as young as 14.

EMAILS REVEAL NEW DETAILS



Among the newly public files is a 2013 email by Epstein to former French diplomat Olivier Colom saying: "On my island in the Caribbean, with an aquarium full of girls."

The exchange reportedly included language comparing women to various marine creatures. In another email attributed to Epstein, he stated: "They're like shrimp ... You throw away the head and keep the body."

British entrepreneur Nicole Junkermann is also named in the documents. In a 2010 email cited in the files, she allegedly wrote to Epstein: "Will you have a baby with me? Where is the best place to do so?"

More than 3 million newly released records connected to the investigation have circulated widely on social media, intensifying public discussion about Epstein's relationships and the conduct of individuals mentioned in the material.

BILL GATES



Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has been in the spotlight for allegations that he attempted to conceal a sexually transmitted infection from his then-wife, Melinda Gates, following relationships described as involving "Russian girls."

Denying the claims, Gates said in a statement that spending time with Epstein had been "foolish" and expressed regret over knowing him.

Melinda Gates told public broadcaster NPR that the allegations brought up "painful times" in her marriage, which ended in 2021, also expressing "unbelievable sadness."

AUTHOR DEEPAK CHOPRA DENIES ANY WRONGDOING



Deepak Chopra, an Indian American author of popular new age books, also appears in the files, but pushed back on social media company X.

"I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity," Chopra said.

One email drawing attention online shows Chopra allegedly writing to Epstein on March 8, 2017: "God is a construct. Cute girls are real."

EMAIL ON JEWISH PEOPLE AND INTELLIGENCE



Another email included in the files, sent to Epstein by an individual identified as Masha Drakova, contained controversial remarks linking intelligence to Jewish identity.

Drakova asserted that she had developed criteria to identify smart people and claimed that higher Jewish ancestry was associated with greater intelligence, adding that Epstein was said to be 98% Jewish and thus very smart.

'TREASURE HUNT FOR GIRLS'



An email in the files dated Dec. 11, 2002, with both sender and recipient concealed, says in part: "Can we talk about a treasure hunt for girls on the island … We will be there on January 4th… Give me your private phone number … Did you miss me yet???"

In another email, dated Jan. 1 (year unspecified) with hidden sender and recipient, titled "the snipe hunt is over, moon crickets in field bag," says in part, "Guess what? They're n****s," using a slur for Black people.

Additionally, an email dated Oct. 24, 2016, with sender and recipient concealed, includes the message: "Got it! Amazing old male and amazing hunt!! My bankers should be careful…"

In the same correspondence, another message, with the email address hidden but bearing the name of French banker Ariane de Rothschild beneath it, reportedly gives thanks for the "exciting" hunt.

PROMINENT FIGURES



Earlier disclosures in the files have listed numerous high-profile figures, including Britain's former Prince Andrew (who lost his title amid the revelations), US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former US Vice President Al Gore, actor Kevin Spacey, illusionist David Copperfield, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and Bill Richardson, former governor of the US state of New Mexico.

The FBI previously said that, after reviewing evidence with the Justice Department, investigators found no proof that Epstein maintained a so-called "client list" of prominent individuals.

Authorities also concluded that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell, rejecting claims that he was killed to conceal wrongdoing involving government officials, celebrities, or business figures.

The latest document release has once again fueled public debate about Epstein's activities, the scope of his connections and the extent to which his network has been fully investigated.

Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the documents release so far fall short of what the law requires, and left out much vital information.





















