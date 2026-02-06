Thousands of passengers stranded at airports due to tropical storm in Philippines

Tropical Storm Basyang has forced the cancellation of dozens of flights in the Philippines, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports and causing widespread flooding, local media reported on Friday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) reported that 32 flights had been cancelled since Thursday, affecting 7,737 travelers, according to local media outlet Inquirer.

The storm is currently moving toward Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Basyang's heavy rains and strong winds have left streets littered with mud and debris in Iligan city of northern Mindanao.

In low-lying neighborhoods, such as Barangay Mahayahay area, families were forced to move to upper floors or evacuation centers as floodwaters remained.

The swollen Tubod River in the Iligan city prompted the temporary closure of a national highway bridge, with waters rising up to three feet at its peak and sweeping away parked vehicles.

Authorities continue to monitor the storm and urged residents to take precautions while airlines adjust schedules and assist affected passengers.



