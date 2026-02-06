Iran enters US nuclear talks 'in good faith,' stresses commitments must be honored

Ahead of talks with the US in Oman, the Iranian foreign minister on Friday said Tehran is engaging in diplomacy "in good faith," noting that "commitments need to be honored."

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"Commitments need to be honored," he said, stressing that equal standing, mutual respect, and mutual interests are "a must and the pillars of a durable agreement."

Washington and Tehran are scheduled to hold nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the American side.

The negotiations had been cast into doubt earlier this week, but a White House official confirmed to Anadolu that they would, in fact, be taking place.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by Trump.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.

The US and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear program is designed for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.





