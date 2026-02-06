Damascus International Book Fair opens with Syrian president in attendance

The 57th Damascus International Book Fair officially opened Thursday in Syria's capital, marking its first edition since the fall of the Assad regime, with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in attendance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Conference Palace, Sharaa said: "Humanity has long sought truth," adding that greater knowledge deepens awareness and increases the need for learning.

He described the book fair as a "welcome return and a valuable new beginning" following the full liberation of Syria, wishing attendees continued access to knowledge and learning.

Sharaa said nations that lack knowledge are linked to weakness, while those that learn and apply knowledge are associated with strength, adding that Damascus has historically served as a beacon of learning and a destination for students whose influence reached east and west.

The Damascus International Book Fair is one of the Arab world's oldest and largest cultural exhibitions. It is scheduled to open to the public Friday.

The fair will run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 16 under the slogan "A history we write…a history we read." It is organized by the Syrian Ministry of Culture for the first time since the Assad regime's collapse, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar named as guests of honor for this year's edition.