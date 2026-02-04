US working on sanctions with Colombia: Trump

The US is working on sanctions with Colombia, President Donald Trump said Tuesday after meeting with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro.

"Yeah, we did — we worked on it, and we got along very well," Trump told reporters when asked if they had come to any deal on counter-narcotic efforts.

"We're working on some other things too, including sanctions," he added.

Earlier, Trump held a closed-door meeting with Petro at the White House amid shaky ties between Washington and Bogota, with the US leader repeatedly accusing Petro of operating a narco-state and the Colombian leader lambasting Trump's policies in Latin America, which he says are neocolonial.

"He and I weren't exactly the best of friends. But I wasn't insulted because I never met him. I didn't know him at all, and we got along very well," Trump said.

Trump said they had "a very good" meeting, adding that Petro was "terrific."