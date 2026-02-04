 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Turkish president departs for Egyptian capital Cairo

Turkish president departs for Egyptian capital Cairo

After meeting the Saudi Crown Prince, Turkish President Erdogan is visiting Cairo to co-chair a strategic council with Egyptian President el-Sisi and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published February 04,2026
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT DEPARTS FOR EGYPTIAN CAPITAL CAIRO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday departed from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for Cairo, Egypt, as part of his official visit to the country.

Erdogan on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

On his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, as well as other ministers.

The Turkish president is en route to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine.

Erdogan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit.