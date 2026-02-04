Turkish president departs for Egyptian capital Cairo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday departed from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for Cairo, Egypt, as part of his official visit to the country.

Erdogan on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

On his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, as well as other ministers.

The Turkish president is en route to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine.

Erdogan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit.