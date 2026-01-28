US LAWMAKERS CONDEMN ATTACK ON REP. OMAR, DENOUNCE TRUMPS HATEFUL RHETORIC

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a town hall meeting, days after a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 27, 2026. (REUTERS)

US lawmakers condemned an attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday, with several accusing President Donald Trump of inciting violence through criticism of the Democrat from the state of Minnesota.

"During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe," according to Omar's office, adding security and Minneapolis police quickly apprehended the individual, who is in custody.

Forensic experts have determined that the liquid sprayed on the congresswoman was likely apple cider vinegar, CNN reported.

The accused attacker was identified Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, who is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on third-degree assault charges, said the news outlet. Capitol Police are working on federal charges for Kazmierczak for assaulting a member of Congress and impeding Omar from her official duties.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders praised Omar's courage, writing on the US social media company X, "It is shameful that, instead of condemning the attack, Trump escalated his rhetoric and targeted her once again. No more hatred and racism."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the assault "disgusting," while North Carolina congresswoman Valerie Foushee said, "Political violence has no place in our country—period."

Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison said Trump "has been using one of the largest platforms in the world to spew hateful rhetoric" at Omar, adding the "violent rhetoric that fuels it needs to stop."

Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari said Trump "has repeatedly incited this kind of hate through his nonstop attacks," while Colorado congresswoman Brittany Pettersen noted, "It is no coincidence that Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking her, spreading racist lies and hate."

California Rep. Ted Lieu referenced a separate attack on Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost last week, calling the pattern "deeply disturbing" and demanding Trump and Republicans "lower the temperature and unequivocally reject this kind of behavior."

Nevada congresswoman Susie Lee emphasized that political violence "must end," and Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said the perpetrator should be "prosecuted to the full extent of the law." Florida Rep. Darren Soto condemned "all who incite this hatred."

The assault came hours after Trump criticized Omar at an Iowa event, calling Somalia a "disaster." Trump accused Omar of staging the incident when asked by ABC News, saying, "She probably had herself sprayed."

The US president has repeatedly attacked Omar in recent months, calling her "garbage" during remarks targeting Somali immigrants.

Omar, who arrived in the US from Somalia as a refugee before becoming a citizen, has accused Trump of having a "creepy" obsession with her.























