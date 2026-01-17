Texas governor orders statewide probe into potential Medicaid fraud

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered a sweeping investigation into potential Medicaid fraud, directing the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Health and Human Services Commission to intensify oversight and report progress by March 15.

In a letter to agency leaders, Abbott said Medicaid fraud "robs taxpayers and impairs their ability to receive necessary healthcare," adding that the state would "strengthen our efforts to further protect taxpayers, preserve access for eligible Texans, and maintain the integrity of Texas' Medicaid Program."

The directive followed fraud allegations in other states, including Minnesota, where dozens have been charged in large-scale schemes involving Medicaid-funded services.

Abbott also instructed agencies to expand reviews of high-risk services, ensure managed care organizations maintain fully staffed investigative units, conduct targeted audits of autism-related care, and increase public awareness of Texas' Medicaid fraud reporting hotline.



