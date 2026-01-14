Trump’s diet ‘very unhealthy,’ dominated by fast food, sweets: US health secretary

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said President Donald Trump has "very unhealthy" eating habits, describing his diet as largely made up of fast food, sweets and Diet Coke.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, published on Tuesday, Kennedy said Trump frequently consumes McDonald's meals, candy and large amounts of Diet Coke, particularly while traveling.

"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's. And then candy and Diet Coke," Kennedy said.

He said Trump tends to eat more healthily while at the White House or his Mar-a-Lago residence, but said his diet deteriorates significantly during trips.

Kennedy said Trump drinks Diet Coke constantly, and that traveling with him gives the impression he is "pumping himself full of poison all day long."

Joking about Trump's resilience, Kennedy said the president has "the constitution of a deity," adding that he does not know how Trump is still alive.

"You don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person, you know, any of us have ever met," he said.

Despite his fondness for fast food, Kennedy said Trump's overall health is remarkable.