Venezuela says around 100 killed in US raid targeting Maduro

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday that around 100 people were killed and a similar number injured in the US raid in Caracas over the weekend aimed at capturing authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.



Cabello described the operation as a "terrible attack" and said the toll could rise. He added that some of those killed were civilians, including women who were asleep in their homes at the time. The information could not be independently verified.



Venezuelan authorities had previously reported that 24 soldiers were killed in the operation.



Cuba confirmed the deaths of 32 of its security personnel stationed in Venezuela, some of whom served as bodyguards for Maduro.



Some of the Venezuelan soldiers were buried on Wednesday with military honours in Caracas, with photos showing coffins draped in the national flag.



The US government has not publicly released casualty figures. US media, citing officials familiar with the matter, reported an estimated 75 people killed during the raid.



