Iran experiences internet restrictions, says online monitoring group

Iran is now under a nationwide internet blackout, London-based internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Thursday.

"Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout," the group said on US social media company X.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities across the country.