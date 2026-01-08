Only 15% of Germans view US as trustworthy, survey says

Three-quarters of Germans say the US is not a reliable partner, with only 15% seeing it as trustworthy, according to a survey released Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.

The 15% is the lowest positive rating ever for the North American country.

According to the opinion poll, 62% of Germans are also very or extremely concerned about the relationship between the US and Germany. That is four percentage points less than last March. Donald Trump took office as US president for the second time last January.

By comparison, 78% of Germans currently consider France to be a trustworthy partner and 74% consider the UK to be a reliable partner-almost a mirror image of the US.

Furthermore, 40% of respondents see Ukraine as a trustworthy partner, while 48% believe that Germany cannot trust Ukraine.

Only 9% say Russia is a trustworthy partner, with an overwhelming 83% considering it untrustworthy.

A total of 1,323 eligible voters age 18 and over were interviewed in Germany this Monday to Wednesday for the survey. The margin of error is given as plus/minus two to three percentage points.