UN chief 'regrets' US decision to withdraw from international organizations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented the latest decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from 31 entities linked to the organization.

"The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from a number of United Nations entities," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN reaction came after the White House late Wednesday announced US President Donald Trump's signing of a "Presidential Memorandum" directing government agencies to withdraw from 66 international organizations that the administration argued are no longer serving American interests.

"As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States," Dujarric said.

Noting that "all United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by Member States," the statement highlighted that the UN "has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us."

"We will continue to carry out our mandates with determination," it added.