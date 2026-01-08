YEMENS PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL SACKS DEFENSE MINISTER

Yemen's presidential council chief Rashad al-Alimi on Thursday dismissed Defense Minister Mohsen al-Daeri and ordered his retirement, local media reported.

Alimi issued a decree relieving Lt Gen al-Daeri of his post and sending him to retirement, without citing reasons, the state news agency Saba said.

The move followed decisions a day earlier by Alimi to dismiss the ministers of transport and planning after they backed "unilateral measures" by the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

On Wednesday, Alimi ordered a reshuffle of senior civilian and military officials in the country's south, dismissing the Aden governor and key commanders amid heightened tensions in southern and eastern provinces.

Last week, Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of pushing STC forces to carry out military operations along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and al-Mahra provinces. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The two provinces, which account for nearly half of Yemen's territory, were seized by the STC fighters last month, but government forces managed to recapture them earlier this week.

The STC has long pushed for the secession of southern Yemen, arguing that successive governments have marginalized the region politically and economically. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and insist on preserving the country's territorial unity.

North and South Yemen were unified on May 22, 1990, forming the Republic of Yemen.