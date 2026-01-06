Trump announces investigation into alleged fraud in California

President Donald Trump said Tuesday an investigation into alleged fraud has begun in the US western state of California.

"California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that's possible," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, using a derogatory name for Newsom.

"The fraud Investigation of California has begun," he said, but provided no details.

Neither Newsom, a long-time Trump opponent, nor his office immediately reacted to the announcement.

The announcement follows Trump's claim Monday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz destroyed his state, comparing him to other Democratic governors, including Newsom, Illinois' JB Pritzker and New York's Kathy Hochul, who he said "have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job."

Trump's focus on Minnesota followed allegations of fraudulent practices at some childcare centers after an unverified video circulated on social media, initially leading to a freeze of state payments before the measure was expanded nationwide.

Minnesota officials rejected the allegations, saying facilities cited in the video had been inspected and are operating in compliance with state regulations.