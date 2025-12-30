The US may reject asylum requests citing "public health threat"

According to a statement from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, new measures are being added to the immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.

A final rule, first published in 2020 but continuously postponed in its enactment date, has been published in its updated form in the Federal Register. Consequently, individuals' asylum applications and requests for protection from deportation can be denied on the grounds that they "pose a security threat to the US due to certain public health emergencies." The updated new regulation will take effect starting tomorrow.



Following an attack near the White House on November 26, where two National Guards were shot, the Trump administration had halted all asylum applications and immigration aid requests from citizens of 19 countries classified as "high-risk" on December 2.

Additionally, USCIS announced that as of December 5, the validity period of work permits for refugees in the country would be reduced from 5 years to 18 months.