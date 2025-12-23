US military strikes vessel in Eastern Pacific

The US conducted a strike Monday on a low-profile vessel allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

It said the operation took place under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was executed in international waters by Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," it said on the US social media company X's platform.





