Trump says talks between Ukraine and Russia are 'going along’

US President Donald Trump said Monday that talks involving Russia and Ukraine are continuing but acknowledged that deep tensions between the two sides have made progress difficult.

"The talks on Ukraine, Russia are going along," Trump told reporters in the state of Florida in response to a question about discussions held over the weekend and whether a potential trilateral format involving Ukraine, the US and Russia could be the next step.

"The talks are going along. I say that, you know, there's tremendous hatred between these two leaders, between (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy — tremendous hatred," he said.

Despite those challenges, Trump said dialogue is continuing.

"We are talking. Talks are going okay," he added.



