UK government faces criticism as Palestine Action prison hunger strikers

The UK government has continued to resist calls for a ministerial meeting to discuss the health and treatment of six prisoners linked to the banned group Palestine Action who are on a hunger strike, despite warnings from hundreds of British health care professionals that they face an immediate risk to their lives.

The prisoners, all currently on remand and charged with offences including aggravated burglary and criminal damage, have refused food for several weeks.

Supporters say two more were taken to the hospital, adding to fears that the strike could prove fatal.

Mothin Ali, co-deputy leader of the Green Party, said the situation had become critical.

"These prisoners are now seriously ill. Amu Gib is on day 50 of their hunger strike while Kamran Ahmed is on day 42. After this length of time without food, they are at very high risk of organ failure, irreversible neurological damage and death," Ali told The Guardian.

He accused the government of failing to act, adding: "This horrific situation could have been prevented if ministers had agreed to meet with representatives of the hunger strikers and hear their concerns and demands."

The prisoners are calling for immediate bail, an end to what they describe as censorship of their communications, the right to a fair trial, the deproscription of Palestine Action, and the closure of Elbit Systems in the UK.

Elbit, an Israel-based defense company, produces the majority of Israel's drone fleet and land-based military equipment and operates several factories in Britain.

Ali said it was "a terrible indictment of this government's failure that these prisoners feel forced into using the only tool they have left-their own bodies-to draw attention to the injustices and maltreatment they are experiencing."

At a Downing Street lobby briefing, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said there were no plans for ministers to meet with representatives of the hunger strikers.

While describing the situation as "very concerning," he said hunger strikes were "not a new issue for our prisons," noting that more than 200 had taken place each year on average over the past five years.

He said prison health care teams were providing NHS care and "continuously monitoring the situation," adding claims that hospital care was being refused were "entirely misleading."

Jeremy Corbyn, one of several members of parliament calling for government intervention, has urged the chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, to step in as pressure mounts over the prisoners' condition.