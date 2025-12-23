International Model OIC Summit opens in Pakistan

The International Model Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) opened Monday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, bringing together youth leaders, diplomats and policymakers to discuss diplomacy, unity and sustainable development across the Islamic world.

The opening ceremony was held at the Higher Education Commission, where speakers highlighted political, social and economic challenges facing Muslim countries and the role of youth in shaping future policy agendas.

Taha Ayhan, president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), and Fsahat Ul Hassan, founder and chief executive officer of the Youth Advocacy Network, addressed participants during the inaugural session.

Senior Pakistani officials and diplomats also took part, including representatives from the Prime Minister's Youth Program and former senior officials from the Foreign Ministry, who stressed the importance of youth inclusion in national and international decision-making processes.

The summit will enter its main phase on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office, where a full-day program is scheduled. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar is expected to attend as chief guest along with other senior officials.

Proceedings will include a General Assembly simulation led by the ICYF team, the presentation of committee resolutions, delegate speeches, debates, voting procedures and the adoption of final declarations. Parallel sessions will focus on strengthening cooperation among universities from different countries.

A panel discussion on diplomacy, unity and sustainable development in the Islamic world will bring together parliamentarians, youth advisers, the ICYF leadership and civil society representatives to exchange perspectives on regional and global challenges.



