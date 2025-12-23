Italy asked to send troops for Gaza: Foreign minister

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has confirmed that Italian military personnel have been requested to support future reconstruction or transitional efforts in Gaza and Palestine, according to local media reports Monday.

Tajani made the remarks while visiting Italian forces stationed at a military support base in Djibouti and aboard the frigate Antonio Marceglia, celebrating Christmas with the troops, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

"Like all your colleagues serving around the world, you are bearers of peace," Tajani told the soldiers.

"Italian troops are needed everywhere. Our presence has been requested for Gaza and Palestine during any future reconstruction or transitional phase. This is similar to the recognition our forces have received in Serbia, Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro," he added.

He highlighted the versatility and operational capabilities of Italian forces, noting their ability to adapt to diverse environments.

Tajani also underscored Italy's strategic economic interests in the Red Sea, through which 40% of the country's maritime trade passes. Italian troops currently contribute to the European Union's Aspides mission, launched in February 2024 to ensure maritime security in the region.

On regional stability, Tajani warned of the risks posed by unrest in Sudan, which could result in irregular migration flows toward Italy.