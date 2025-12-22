Trump appoints Louisiana governor as US special envoy to Greenland

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he is appointing Jeff Landry, governor of the state of Louisiana, as the United States special envoy to Greenland.

Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will "strongly" advance the country's interests to ensure the safety and security of its allies and the wider world, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Congratulations Jeff," he added.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, comparing the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."

However, both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, with the Danish government asserting its continued sovereignty over the island.





