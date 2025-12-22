US calls on Cambodia and Thailand to end hostilities, implement peace accords

The US called Sunday on Cambodia and Thailand to cease fighting and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords following renewed clashes along their disputed border.

"The United States continues to call on Cambodia and Thailand to end hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, cease emplacement of landmines, and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, which include mechanisms to accelerate humanitarian demining and address border issues," the State Department said in a statement.

It also welcomed a scheduled meeting Monday of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "to support Cambodia and Thailand fully honoring their commitments to end this conflict."

The two countries signed a peace agreement in October at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but it was later suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

Thai authorities say 21 Thai soldiers and one civilian have been killed during ongoing clashes, while Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 18 Cambodian civilians were killed and 78 others injured.

Thailand also said that another 33 civilians were killed as "collateral effects of the situation."





