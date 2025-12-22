Estonia signs €290 million deal for South Korean rocket launchers

Estonia on Sunday said it signed a deal to purchase at least six South Korean-made rocket launchers.



The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) said that the deal with South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha was worth some €290 million ($340 million).



The contract covers six Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, three types of missile systems (CGR-080, CTM-MR, CTM-290) and operational and training support, the ECDI said. Deliveries are due to start in the second half of 2027.



"Estonia began developing its deep-strike capability this April with the acquisition of the U.S. HIMARS systems," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said in a statement.



"Since multiple rocket launchers are of invaluable importance from a military capability perspective, I am extremely pleased that, in addition to U.S. HIMARS, we will now also acquire South Korean Chunmoo systems, thereby significantly enhancing both Estonia's and NATO's overall deterrence and defence capability."



The Baltic country, which shares a border with Russia and was part of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, considers Moscow's invasion of Ukraine to pose a direct threat to its national security and has ramped up its military spending in response.



