Trump signs order directing US astronauts to return to Moon by 2028

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing that American astronauts return to the Moon by 2028.

According to a White House statement, the order envisions sending astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2028-the last full year of Trump's presidency, under the Constitution-and establishing the first elements of a permanent Moon base by 2030.

The statement emphasized that the order aims to strengthen US leadership in space while advancing national security and commercial interests.

Plans include deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon's surface and in orbit.

The White House highlighted that next-generation space technologies are expected to contribute to areas such as precision agriculture, weather forecasting, aviation safety, and global broadband internet access.

A lunar surface nuclear reactor ready for launch is slated to be developed by 2030.

The statement also said U.S. capabilities to detect and counter security threats to space assets will be enhanced, stressing that space security is critical for national defense and economic sovereignty.

The administration plans to foster a vibrant space economy driven by free enterprise and to enable next-generation space capabilities, it said.

The executive order is designed to encourage private sector innovation and investment by strengthening launch infrastructure and developing a commercial roadmap to replace the International Space Station by 2030.

In May, the Trump administration recommended slashing the science budget of US space agency NASA nearly in half, forcing it to cancel no fewer than 41 space missions — including spacecraft already paid for, launched, and making discoveries.

The new directive caps off a turbulent year for NASA, which has been under acting administrators for most of the year, not heads duly approved by Congress.

Jared Isaacman, the agency's newly confirmed head, has a history as a private astronaut, but has also drawn fire for his ties to Elon Musk, the mogul whose SpaceX rockets could reap additional billions of dollars from a friend at NASA.



