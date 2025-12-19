Venezuela denounces Trump’s colonialist claims at UN

Venezuela's Ambassador to the UN Samuel Moncada on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump's recent claims about his country's resources as a "monstrous" violation of international law.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on the International Day Against Colonialism, Moncada demanded that Washington respect the UN Charter.

His remarks followed Trump's assertions that Venezuela's land and oil resources effectively "belong" to the US and must be surrendered.

The diplomat described the White House's rhetoric as a "grotesque offense" to civilized norms, suggesting it represents a return to 19th-century imperialist policies.

"President Trump intends to turn back the clock of history and impose a colony on Venezuela," Moncada told the assembly. "There is no legal instrument that can stand up to this monstrous declaration."

Moncada argued that the Trump administration is imposing "chaos and destruction" on international relations, characterizing colonialism as a "crime of aggression."

He claimed that traditional colonialism has been replaced by "new, pernicious methods" of control.

The diplomatic exchange occurred against the backdrop of a direct military threat. Trump has warned that failure to comply with his demands would result in the world's "most powerful navy" imposing a total air and naval blockade on the South American nation.

Moncada also expressed solidarity with other regions he described as living under "foreign domination," including Palestine and Puerto Rico, and said such conditions are incompatible with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.