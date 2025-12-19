Meloni:‘Common sense prevailed’ as EU agrees to $105B loan for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday said that "common sense prevailed" after EU leaders agreed to provide Ukraine a loan of €90 billion ($105 billion) to cover its needs for the next two years.

"I'm glad that common sense prevailed, that we were able to secure the necessary resources, but with a solution that has a solid legal and financial basis," Meloni told reporters following the EU Council meeting, ANSA reported.

Her remarks came after EU leaders agreed at the European Council, following weeks of intense negotiations, to finance Ukraine through borrowing on capital markets for 2026 and 2027.

The agreement was reached after member states failed to reach a consensus on directly using frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.