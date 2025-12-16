Trump says ISIS terror attack that killed US troops has 'nothing to do' with Syria’s president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a terror attack by ISIS (Daesh) in central Syria that killed three Americans over the weekend had "nothing to do" with the country's president, reaffirming confidence in his counterpart.

"This is a part of Syria that they (Syrian government) really don't have much control over," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "This had to do with ISIS."

Trump described President Ahmad al-Sharaa as a "strong man" who "feels very badly about" the terror attack that took place in the Homs countryside, killing two US troops and a civilian.

Sharaa is working to address security threats in the country, Trump said, vowing that ISIS would be "hit hard" in retaliation for the ambush.

Responding to questions on why US troops remain stationed in Syria, Trump said Washington's presence aimed to ensure long-term peace in the Middle East, calling Syria "a big part of" this goal.

"We're trying to make sure that there's going to be and remain peace in the Middle East, and Syria is a big part of it.

"The new leader is a strong person, and that's what you need. This is a rough part of the world, and it's been amazing what's taken place in Syria," he said.

The US maintains around 1,000 troops in Syria, focused on countering ISIS militants as part of the international coalition, according to the Pentagon.

Following the attack, Sharaa sent a message of condolence to Trump, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims and reaffirming Syria's commitment to security and stability. Syrian security forces later launched an operation in the Homs countryside, arresting five ISIS suspects.

US Central Command said two US service members and a civilian were killed, while three troops were wounded, in the ambush near Palmyra. US forces operate in Syria as part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, which Syria joined in November 2025.