Erdoğan says Türkiye targets $60B mid-term, $100B long-term trade with Turkic states

Türkiye aims to boost its trade with the Turkic states to $60 billion in the medium term and to $100 billion in the long term, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"The integration of energy corridors, logistics lines, and digital infrastructure projects will transform the Turkic world into a rising economic powerhouse on a global scale," Erdoğan said during the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Turkic World Vision Document launch program.

Multifaceted efforts in the fields of language, history, and art would contribute to keeping cultural ties alive, he noted.

Youth programs, exchange mechanisms, and the establishment of joint academic networks will ensure that future generations get to know each other better and guarantee the continuity of relations, Erdoğan stressed.

Security perspective of the AK Party's Turkic World Vision Document offers a detailed approach to strengthening regional peace, the Turkish president said.

"The will to act together against various threats, especially in the fight against terrorism, concretizes the solidarity among Turkic states," he further stated.

On the occasion of the World Turkic Language Family Day, Erdoğan extended his congratulations to all "our brothers and sisters across the Turkic world and in different corners of the globe with whom we share the same language, the same dreams, and hearts that beat together."

In early November, UNESCO designated Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day for the promotion of a common language, culture, and documentary heritage of Turkic-speaking states.