Trump declares fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order designating fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction."

Trump signed the order during an Oval Office event decorating US military personnel involved in border security operations, warning that fentanyl poses a deadly threat to the country.

"No bomb does what this is doing," Trump said, adding that "200,000 to 300,000 people die each year."

"We took the worst border in the history of our country, and in a period of two months, we turned it into the strongest border in the history of our country," he added.