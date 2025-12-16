Trump says deal to end Ukraine war 'closer' than ever

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war was closer than at any point since the current conflict began in 2022.

"I think we're closer now than we have been ever and we'll see what we can do. We want to save a lot of lives," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, citing what he described as extensive and productive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Trump said he spoke with the leaders of Germany, Italy, Finland, France, UK, Poland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, as well as NATO, calling the conversations "very long and very good."

The US president also said he had multiple conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and believes both sides want the war to end, though he acknowledged difficulties in keeping Moscow and Kyiv aligned.

"We've had good talks with Russia, and I think they'd like to get back to a more normal way of life," he added.

A US official who briefed reporters earlier had said Trump was "really pleased" with progress made in talks in Europe, adding that roughly 90% of the issues between the sides had been resolved, though key matters remain.

Officials said proposed security guarantees for Ukraine include "Article Five-like" assurances, a reference to NATO's collective defense pledge, with Trump willing to submit these measures to the US Senate for ratification.

Since Sunday, intensive negotiations have been held in Berlin between Ukrainians, Americans, and Europeans.

Negotiators are expected to meet again this weekend, potentially in Miami, Florida, for further talks, according to officials.