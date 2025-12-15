ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYES HUMANITARIAN ACTIONS HAVE SERVED AS GLOBAL LESSON IN HUMAN RIGHTS

Making the remarks following the Cabinet Meeting held at the Presidential Complex on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye has taught the world a "lesson in human rights" through its pursuit of peace and justice in conflict zones like Gaza, Syria, Somalia, and Libya.

Key points from President Erdoğan's statements are as follows:

Our compliance rate with European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings is 90 percent, far exceeding that of many member states of the Council of Europe. We see that those who harshly criticize Türkiye on this issue remain silent about numerous countries that fail to implement ECHR decisions.

These same circles do not object to Israel— which has killed 270 journalists in the Gaza genocide—being ranked ahead of Türkiye and Palestine in so-called press freedom indices, nor do they see any problem in this distorted picture. When it comes to Türkiye, fairness disappears and objectivity collapses. We will, of course, not pay heed to this.

When we look at the conflicts that have erupted in our region in recent years, we see that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, foremost the right to life, has been trampled underfoot. Israel's genocidal crimes in Gaza are the clearest evidence of this.

In neighboring Syria, the Baath regime violated every norm and value related to human rights for 13.5 years, from chemical attacks to torture. The international community and institutions failed to prevent these violations and merely stood by instead of resolving the problems. Türkiye has taught the world a lesson in human rights through its peace- and justice-focused efforts in blood- and tear-soaked regions such as Gaza, Syria, Somalia, and Libya.



















