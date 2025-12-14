FBI fires reinstated whistleblower Steve Friend over 'unprofessional' media conduct

A former FBI agent and COVID-era whistleblower who recently had been reinstated was fired on Friday over what the bureau called misconduct tied to media activity, Fox News reported on Saturday.

The FBI dismissed Steve Friend for "unprofessional conduct and poor judgment," according to a termination letter shared on the US social media company X by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

An FBI source confirmed the action, declining further comment on what was described as a personnel matter, Fox News reported.

In the letter, the bureau said Friend "participated in unauthorized interactions with the media, publicly disseminated media sources, and commented publicly on FBI matters and ongoing FBI investigations."

It added that in November, he discussed and identified an alleged subject on his podcast "despite the lack of credible, verifiable evidence necessary to publicly identify the subject."

Friend told Fox News Digital he believes the termination was retaliation by FBI Director Kash Patel.

His dismissal came weeks after Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research dropped him as a client on Dec. 5, warning that his public comments were "risking further adverse administrative action" by the FBI.