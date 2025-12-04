US House speaker swears in Tennessee Republican Matt Van Epps

US House Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Republican Rep.-elect Matt Van Epps on Thursday as the new member for the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee.

"Congratulations, you're now a member of the 119th Congress," Johnson said.

After the swearing-in ceremony, addressing the lower chamber for the first time, Van Epps said his commitment is "simple": lower prices for Tennesseans, bring down health care costs, protect communities, and restore American energy independence and economic strength.

"I will work every day with President (Donald) Trump and my colleagues in this house to deliver on the America first agenda," he added.

Van Epps secured victory in Tuesday's special House race in Tennessee, defeating Democratic state lawmaker Aftyn Behn.

In light of the swearing-in of Van Epps, the total number of the House is 433, with Republicans holding 220 seats and Democrats 213 seats.

He takes over the seat formerly held by Republican Rep. Mark Green, who stepped down in July.