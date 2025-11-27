Trump bars South Africa from 2026 G20 after handover refusal

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit, citing the country's refusal to hand off the G20 presidency to a US Embassy representative.

Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump justified his decision to not attend the G20 in South Africa by accusing the African nation refusing "to acknowledge or address the horrific human right abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers."

He asserted the government is "killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them." The South African government has consistently rejected these claims, saying they rest on a "factually inaccurate" premise.

Trump also criticized South Africa's conduct at the 2025 summit, noting the country "refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a senior representative from our U.S. Embassy." He said that South Africa "will not be receiving an invitation" to the 2026 summit in Miami, Florida

Trump said South Africa has demonstrated to the world it is "not a country worthy of membership anywhere," and announced a stop to "all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately."

Trump issued Executive Order 14204 in February, directing federal agencies to facilitate the resettlement of white South African Afrikaners, described as "victims of unjust racial discrimination," and to cut US aid to South Africa.

The relationship has also suffered because of South Africa's 2023 case against US ally Israel at the International Court of Justice for its genocidal conduct in Gaza.