UN follows US-Venezuela tensions with 'grave concern': Spokesperson

The UN is following tensions between the US and Venezuela in the southern Caribbean with "grave concern," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday.

Asked about the US's recent decision to label a Venezuelan organization as a terror group and link it to President Nicolas Maduro, Dujarric said the UN has no position on that "unilateral decision by the United States."

The US formally designated the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terror organization on Monday. The Venezuelan government rejected the "ridiculous" plan to designate a "nonexistent" cartel as a terror organization.

Dujarric emphasized that the UN is concerned about the "increasingly confrontational rhetoric which risks heightening regional unease."

He called it imperative that all member states "fully comply in their obligations under international law."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges states to create opportunities for dialogue and to continue efforts "to find a peaceful way forward," he added.

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have been on the rise since US President Donald Trump ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean in August to attack drug cartels and stop drug trafficking routes, which are allegedly linked to Maduro.

The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines and drones amid speculation that Washington could launch an attack on the Latin American nation, though Trump told his advisers he is planning to speak with Maduro, Axios reported.

Maduro has said Venezuela is ready for a "face-to-face" dialogue with Washington.





