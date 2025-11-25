Donald Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

US President Donald Trump ceremonially pardoned two turkeys Tuesday ahead of the American holiday of Thanksgiving.

"I want to wish all Americans a very, very Happy Thanksgiving," Trump said, along with first lady Melania Trump, at a ceremony at the White House.

The National Thanksgiving Turkeys were "Gobble" and "Waddle."

"In a few moments, I will grant a full, absolute and unconditional presidential pardon to two handsome Thanksgiving turkeys, and this is their lucky day," Trump said.

They are two of the largest turkeys ever presented to an American president, he added.

Trump claimed that an investigation has shown former President Joe Biden used an "autopen" for last year's turkey pardon.

"He used the autopen last year for the turkey's pardon. So, I have the official duty to determine and I have determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid," he said.

The Turkey pardoning ceremony dates to 1989 when President George H.W. Bush began the tradition that has been upheld by every president since that time.

The first documented pardon was by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 but the story originated in the 19th century with President Abraham Lincoln, whose son begged him to spare his pet turkey.