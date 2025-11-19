US House, Senate advance legislation to force Epstein files' release

The US Congress has passed a bill that could compel the Department of Justice (DoJ) to release all records related to the affair involving the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with the measure now heading to President Donald Trump's desk.



The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the bill with 427 votes in favour and just one against.



Later, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer used a congressional procedure that allows legislation to clear the chamber without a formal vote unless a senator objects.



No senator objected, meaning that the text will now head to the White House for Trump's signature. On Sunday, Trump had said Republicans in the House of Representatives "should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide."



Trump has been under pressure to release the documents after pledging to do so during his presidential campaign, with calls for full disclosure growing even within his own ranks.



Under the bill, the DoJ, federal prosecutors and the FBI would be required to release investigative, prosecution and detention records related to Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of the law taking effect.



The measure also orders the publication of Epstein's flight logs, itineraries and related documents.



Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-profile connections, sexually abused and trafficked dozens of women and minors over many years. He died in a New York jail in 2019 in what officials ruled a suicide.



Especially in right-wing circles of US society, Epstein's death led to wild speculation despite official findings, because the financier had excellent contacts in US high society.



