US lawmaker Greene apologizes for toxic politics during feud with Donald Trump

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday called her public clash with President Donald Trump an example of "toxic politics" and apologized for contributing to it, saying the growing feud has become dangerous.

The Georgia Republican told CNN that Trump's recent attacks, including calling her a "traitor," had gone too far and could incite violence.

"Those are the types of words that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," she said.

Greene said her conflict with Trump stems solely from her push for transparency around the Epstein files.

"Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files, and that is shocking," she said, adding that Trump's remarks have been "hurtful," particularly calling her a "traitor."

Asked why she did not object when Trump used similar language toward others, Greene acknowledged the inconsistency. "That's fair criticism," she said, adding: "Humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in toxic politics. It's very bad for our country."

She said recent acts of political violence forced her to rethink her approach, noting that inflammatory language fuels threats against public officials.

"I'm only responsible for myself and my own words and actions," she said. "I've been working to put down the knives in politics."

Greene added that she hopes tensions with Trump can ease. "I certainly hope that we can make up," she said, adding that she can only speak for her own side.



